Indian Embassy in US issues emergency number for H-1B concerns

The Indian Embassy in the US has issued an emergency assistance number for Indian nationals. This comes after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. The embassy posted on X, saying "Indian nationals seeking emergency assistance may call cell number +1-202-550-9931 (and WhatsApp)."

Impact assessment Fee structure's impact on Indian tech professionals The new fee structure has raised major concerns over its impact on Indian tech professionals and remittances. Notably, Indians receive 71-72% of all H-1B visas issued. However, a senior US administration official has clarified that the annual fee is only applicable to new H-1B visa petitions, not existing holders or renewals. This statement provides some relief but continues to leave businesses and workers unsettled.

Twitter Post The number is not for routine consular queries Indian nationals seeking emergency assistance may call cell number +1-202-550-9931 (and WhatsApp). This number should be used only by Indian nationals seeking immediate emergency assistance and not for routine consular queries. — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) September 20, 2025

Diplomatic response Indian government takes steps to assist citizens In light of the new fee structure, the Indian government has asked all its missions/posts to provide maximum assistance to Indian nationals returning to the US in the next 24 hours. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is closely studying the implications of these changes on families and individuals.