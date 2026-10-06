H-1B Visa Fraud Crackdown Act reaches US House raising penalties
World
A new bill called the H-1B Visa Fraud Crackdown Act just landed in the US House.
If it passes, companies breaking H-1B visa rules could face much steeper fines, jumping from $35,000 up to $250,000, and bans that last at least 10 years instead of at least three years.
Right now, lawmakers are still reviewing it.
Rep. Van Duyne targets document fraud
The bill doesn't stop at visas: it also goes after immigration document fraud.
Fines for some offenses would rise from between $250 and $2,000 to between $1,000 and $10,000, and really serious cases could see penalties up to $50,000.
The proposal comes from Rep. Beth Van Duyne and is backed by a few other lawmakers.