Osman Hadi's murder accused claims he's in Dubai, denies role

Faisal Karim Masud, a prime suspect in the murder of student leader Osman Hadi, has denied his involvement in the crime. In a video message purportedly from Dubai , he claimed he is a victim of a political conspiracy and a witch-hunt. He also alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami may be behind Hadi's murder. The video followed a prominent Bangladeshi journalist's claims of knowing Masud's whereabouts. "I did not kill Hadi," Masud said, adding that he came to Dubai for his safety.

Hours after I have exposed the location of Osman Hadi's killer, now Faisal Karim Masud, one of the key accused, in a video message said. he is currently in Dubai and has no involvement in the killing.

Investigation update Masud's alleged escape route and police response Bangladesh police had earlier claimed that Masud and another suspect, Alamgir Sheikh, escaped to India via the Haluaghat border after Hadi's murder. However, Indian security officials have dismissed these claims as unsubstantiated. According to The Daily Star, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner SN Md Nazrul Islam had said the suspects crossed into Meghalaya with local help. However, both the Border Security Force and Meghalaya Police said there is no evidence to support claims of their entry into India.

Public outcry Hadi's murder sparks national unrest in Bangladesh Hadi was shot dead in broad daylight in Dhaka on December 12 and succumbed to his injuries in Singapore on December 18. His murder has triggered nationwide protests and unrest across Bangladesh. The police are investigating the case with urgency, having arrested several suspects linked to the crime. A charge sheet is expected to be filed soon against two people accused of aiding Masud's escape.