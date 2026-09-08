Pakistan: Hafiz Saeed's son vows to continue jihad against India
What's the story
Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, has delivered a jihadist anti-India speech in Pakistan's Sheikhupura. In his address, he said he was committed to continuing the jihad campaign and making sacrifices. "We are those who took the pledge of jihad at the hands of the Noble Prophet Muhammad," he said. The campaign will continue as long as they are alive and capable of carrying it out.
Historical claims
Saeed questions basis on which India talks about Pakistan
Saeed then turned his attention to India, claiming Muslims ruled the subcontinent for 500 years.
He questioned the basis on which "anti-Pakistan rulers" in Delhi spoke about Pakistan.
He asked if they had forgotten "who Delhi belonged to" and who controlled other parts of India in the past.
Saeed insisted his remarks were based on historical facts and not false claims or contradictions to reality.
Military endorsement
Saeed thanks Allah for giving Pakistan an army chief
Saeed also praised Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, calling him a Hafiz of the Quran.
He thanked Allah for giving Pakistan an Army Chief and Field Marshal who memorized the Quran.
Saeed said Munir had "once again revived" the concepts of "Faith, Piety, and Jihad for the cause of Allah."
These remarks have brought fresh scrutiny to alleged links between Pakistan's military establishment and LeT-linked networks.
Controversial speech
Speech raises questions on continued space afforded to jihadists
Saeed's speech has drawn renewed attention to allegations of links between Pakistan's military establishment and LeT-linked networks.
However, his praise for Munir does not establish a formal command or operational relationship between the Pakistani state and the banned outfit.
It does, nevertheless, raise questions about the continued space afforded to jihadist figures in Pakistan.
Terrorist designation
LeT responsible for major attacks on India
The United Nations has designated the LeT as a terrorist organization. The group is responsible for major attacks on India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Talha Saeed has also been designated a terrorist by both India and the United States for his alleged role in LeT's recruitment, propaganda, fundraising, and other activities.