Gun-related violence on Halloween weekend leaves 24 dead in US
What's the story
The United States witnessed a spate of deadly shootings over the Halloween weekend, leaving at least 24 people dead and 94 others injured. The violence was widespread, from California to Delaware, with several incidents occurring near college campuses and nightlife areas. In Dallas, Texas alone, three separate shootings in the Deep Ellum neighborhood left at least four dead and 15 injured.
Fairfield tragedy
Pregnant woman shot dead in California
One of the first deadly incidents occurred on Friday night at a Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield, northeast of San Francisco.
A pregnant woman was shot dead and six others were injured when gunfire erupted at around 8:30pm.
The shopping center subsequently canceled a planned trick-or-treating event due to the violence.
Birmingham incident
Gunfire after Alabama football match
In Birmingham, Alabama, gunfire erupted outside Legion Field after the Magic City Classic football game.
The game was billed as the largest historically Black college and university football game in the country and has been played for more than 100 years. Nearly 70,000 fans attended the game.
One person was killed and eight others were injured in this incident.
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested by police; he had a firearm with a Glock conversion switch.
Delaware violence
Two mass shootings in Delaware in just over an hour
Delaware witnessed two mass shootings in just over an hour on Saturday night.
In Ellendale, a gunman opened fire at an outdoor party, injuring nine people and killing a 17-year-old girl who later died from her injuries.
Another shooting on Main Street near the University of Delaware injured six people.
In Flint, Michigan, a woman was killed and three others were injured at a party shooting early Saturday. Wichita, Kansas also saw four people shot at an after-party.
Jackson tragedy
Nightclub shooting in Mississippi; Florida sees 2 separate Halloween party shootings
In Bloomington, Illinois, one person died and seven others were injured when gunfire erupted on a residential street near Illinois Wesleyan University.
A nightclub shooting in Jackson, Mississippi left two dead and four others injured. The incident occurred during a costume party early Sunday morning.
In Jacksonville, Florida, two separate shootings at Halloween parties resulted in two deaths and 11 injuries. A 17-year-old girl was killed outside a party venue while waiting in line for entry.