Hamam al-Hammami tried to crash Flydubai flight into Tel Aviv
A Flydubai flight with over 180 people on board faced a terrifying moment when the Omani co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, tried to hijack the plane and crash it into Tel Aviv.
He attacked Captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit with an ax, but quick-thinking passengers stepped in and managed to stop him.
Thanks to another crew member, the plane landed safely in Saudi Arabia.
UAE probes co-pilot, Israel reviews security
The incident has sparked big questions about airline safety, especially since the Omani co-pilot had a known extremist background and was previously grounded by another airline.
Now, UAE officials are investigating his motives and the full circumstances, motives, and any links related to the incident, while Israel is reviewing its flight security checks to prevent anything like this from happening again.