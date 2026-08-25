Hamas using kites to attack Israel? Gaza parents warned
What's the story
The popular committees, comprising representatives of local non-government organizations and charities that run Gaza displacement camps and shelters, issued a warning to Gaza parents on Monday to stop their children flying kites in the war-ravaged enclave. The warning was issued after Israel threatened Hamas with "forceful" action if kites and balloons continue to cross from the Gaza Strip into its territory. The government has given Hamas until Wednesday to stop these launches, which Hamas claimed was not responsibility for.
Israel
Announcement was coordinated with Hamas authorities
"We are working tirelessly on the ground and doing everything possible to stop this practice, not to restrict the childhood of our children, who have already been deprived of the most basic rights to play and live in safety, but to protect their innocent lives," the statement by the popular committees said.
According to Reuters, the announcement was coordinated with Hamas authorities.
Policy announcement
Katz said, 'Zero tolerance for such activities'
Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Monday that any kite or balloon entering Israel will be treated as a drone, regardless of whether it carries explosives.
Katz said, "If the launches continue, forceful action will be taken to put an end to the phenomenon. A balloon or kite will be treated the same as a drone, with or without explosives."
He stressed that there would be "zero tolerance" for such activities.
Accusations exchanged
Hamas denies responsibility for kites
Hamas has denied responsibility for the kites, claiming they were toys.
The group accused Israel of using this as a "pretext" to continue airstrikes in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement from last October.
Hamas warned of "the danger of the allegations" from Israel and said the kites were "basically children's toys from displacement camps."
"These threats are based on fabricated pretexts and are an attempt to justify the continuation of the aggression and violations against our people," a spokesman said.
Military action
Several kites were spotted drifting from Gaza into Israel
In the past month, several non-incendiary kites have been discovered drifting from Gaza into Israel, causing concern among Israelis living in nearby villages that were attacked by Hamas on October 7, 2023.
On Friday and Saturday, four kites were found in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, which is about 800m (2,620ft) from the Gaza border.
According to Israeli media, military officials believe Hamas was responsible for the kites, likely intended to test Israel's response.
The kites had no suspicious materials attached.
Attacks
Israeli military acknowledged the recovered kites contained no explosives
On Sunday, Israel fired missiles at a warehouse in az-Zawayda before carrying out strikes on Salah al-Din Street, killing a four-year-old boy.
Israeli drone assaults also hit southern Khan Younis and a tent sheltering displaced persons at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, resulting in more casualties.
The Israeli military later acknowledged that the retrieved kites did not contain bombs and were merely flown by children. Military inspections confirmed finding 10 paper kites, all explosive-free and flown by children in displacement camps.