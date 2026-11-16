Hamed Fakhrizadeh says father called Iran's nuclear bomb 'a joke'
Hamed Fakhrizadeh, son of the late Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, shared that his father believed Iran's scientific progress had made building a nuclear bomb "seem like a joke."
This sheds light on both Iran's capabilities and Mohsen's major influence in the country's nuclear program.
Mohsen was assassinated near Tehran in 2020.
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh killed in 2020 attack
Mohsen was killed in a carefully planned attack in 2020. Hamed described the scene as a "war zone," saying his father was shot "four or five times" at close range.
Despite warnings from security about increased threats, Mohsen went ahead with his travel for an important meeting.
His mother, who was also in the car, wasn't harmed, pointing to a targeted hit.
The assassination and Mohsen's leadership role have left many questions about who ordered the attack and what it means for Iran's nuclear ambitions.