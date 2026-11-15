Han admitted microcamera and AI in national tax accountant test
Just days before South Korea's all-important college entrance exam, a major cheating case has everyone talking.
Han, a top scorer in the national tax accountant test, admitted to using a microcamera and an AI tool to get answers during the exam.
The news has sparked real worries about how tech is changing the game for high-stakes tests.
Presidential office vows entrance exam oversight
With trust in exams shaken, a statement from her office said the government would "prepare thoroughly in advance and closely oversee the process until the very end to ensure the college entrance exam is conducted fairly and stably."
The presidential chief of staff for policy would convene an emergency meeting later in the afternoon to address the issue.