Harry and Meghan reportedly never agreed to Queen's half-in/half-out rejection
World
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly never agreed to the late Queen Elizabeth II's rejection of a "half-in, half-out" royal role.
Even after King Charles confirmed them as nonworking royals, the couple keeps showing up for causes they care about in the UK most recently in Nottingham, highlighting their ongoing connection to British communities.
Harry and Meghan support UK charities
Since moving to California in 2020, Harry and Meghan have stayed active with UK charities. Their Nottingham visit included a series of charity visits.
The warm public response seems to mean a lot to them as they continue championing causes outside official royal duties.