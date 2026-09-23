Harry-Meghan's kids' school issues 'unnecessary' strict photo warnings to parents
What's the story
Parents at the upscale UK prep school attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie (7) and Lilibet (5), have been warned against photographing students. The Mirror reported that "guidance" was allegedly given regarding parents and caregivers' "conduct" after Markle's phone number was leaked via a parents' WhatsApp chat.
Additional notice
'It can't be a coincidence that these notices are...'
Parents of students who play sports at nearby schools, including the one attended by Archie and Lilibet, have also been warned about "the importance of only taking photos of your own children."
This notice comes after the Sussexes's recent move to the area.
One parent told The Mirror, "It can't be a coincidence that these notices are going out now just after Harry and Meghan have moved their children into the local area."
Parent's complaint
'It's complete overkill, everyone knows the boundaries'
The same parent further complained, "It's complete overkill, everyone knows the boundaries, and could you imagine the uproar from other parents if someone was discovered purposely taking pictures of children that weren't theirs?"
They added, "I hope this isn't a sign of things to come because it's totally unnecessary."
School transition
Sussexes withdrew their children from one school
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved back to the UK last month, enrolling their children in an elite school.
However, just two days into the term, they withdrew Archie and Lilibet due to traffic issues affecting their security team.
A representative for the couple clarified that this decision was not a reflection on the school or its staff.
Privacy issues
Concerns about family's privacy
The couple has always been concerned about their children's privacy at school.
In 2022, Markle expressed her worries about photographers capturing images of her children during school drop-offs.
Harry has also taken the British government to court twice over its decision to end taxpayer-funded security for his family but was unsuccessful.
Recently, however, Markle was reportedly granted her first government-backed security review by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC).