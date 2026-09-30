Prince Harry-Meghan Markle not renting Montecito mansion amid UK move
What's the story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no immediate plans to rent out their $14.5 million Montecito mansion. Page Six reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently having folks maintain the property even after moving back to the United Kingdom last month. The 18,000-square-foot estate includes nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms along with a tennis court, tea house, pool, and rose gardens.
Relocation hurdles
The Sussexes moved to the Cotswolds area
The couple moved to the Cotswolds area outside London in late August.
The decision was largely influenced by King Charles III's health issues.
However, their transition has not been smooth; Harry and Markle had to withdraw their children from school over security-related commute problems.
Settling in
Harry and Markle are settling in
Despite the challenges, Harry has resumed public appearances, and Markle has adjusted to her fitness routine with Pilates classes in Oxfordshire.
There were speculations that they might sell their Montecito home due to financial burdens like $6,00,000 in mortgage payments and taxes.
However, a source confirmed that no such plans are in place for now.