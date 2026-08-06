Hasina's virtual address from New Delhi sparks fury in Bangladesh
What's the story
The Bangladesh government has said that India permitting deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to openly interact with the media in Delhi was highly upsetting to Bangladeshis and detrimental to the development of harmonious ties between the neighbors. The media interaction was hosted by Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi on Wednesday night. The address was timed on the second anniversary of the "July Revolution," and what Hasina said was the birthday of her late brother Sheikh Kamal.
Allegations made
Hasina accuses Bangladesh governments of blocking judicial inquiry into killings
In her speech, Hasina rejected the narrative that the July-August 2024 uprising against her was a peaceful student protest, pointing to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus's own past description of the uprising as a "meticulously designed" movement with a "mastermind."
She rejected the floating narrative that the movement that overthrew her was a spontaneous, peaceful student protest.
She stated the attempt was planned from behind the scenes, claiming "a quota reform movement was turned into a one-point demand for my resignation."
Killings
She alleged that around 10,000 people have been killed
Hasina accused the interim and current governments of blocking her judicial inquiry into the killings during the unrest.
She alleged that around 10,000 people have been killed or disappeared since her ouster.
She also claimed that at least 3,000 officers were killed, tortured, or attacked.
"Does the state have no duty to protect lives and property?" she inquired, justifying the actions of law enforcement during the crackdown, which rights organizations and the UN said killed over a thousand civilians.
Economic concerns
Bangladesh ministry slams Hasina's speech
Hasina also highlighted the economic decline under the current government, citing a drop in GDP growth and an increase in poverty rates.
She vowed to return to her people despite the risks of arrest or imprisonment for alleged "fabricated cases."
While she said the exact date of the return will be announced "when the time comes," she wants it to be in December.
"I may be detained...sent to prison. But fear cannot decide my duty to the people," she said.
Official response
Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded the same night
The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded the same night, calling Hasina a "convicted genocider" and accusing her of attacking Bangladesh from Indian soil.
It called the timing of her address "an affront to the sovereignty of Bangladesh and a grievous insult to the martyrs."
"Dhaka deeply regrets that in spite of concerns conveyed...to...India about the likely ramifications of this event on the reset of our bilateral relations, this public event was permitted to be held," read the statement.
Rising tensions
Ties between India, Bangladesh under strain
The ministry also pointed out unresolved extradition tensions, stating that Dhaka's requests for Hasina's return under a 2013 extradition treaty had not been addressed by India.
It said Dhaka wants to maintain constructive, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking ties with New Delhi based on sovereign equality, mutual respect, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and national dignity.
Hasina made the video address alongside her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and other Awami League leaders, including former Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel.