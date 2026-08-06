Hasina's virtual address from New Delhi sparks fury in Bangladesh

In her speech, Hasina rejected the narrative that the July-August 2024 uprising against her was a peaceful student protest, pointing to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus's own past description of the uprising as a "meticulously designed" movement with a "mastermind."

She rejected the floating narrative that the movement that overthrew her was a spontaneous, peaceful student protest.

She stated the attempt was planned from behind the scenes, claiming "a quota reform movement was turned into a one-point demand for my resignation."