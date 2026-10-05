Hazle Township rejects Project Hazelnut AI data center plan
Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, rejected a plan for a huge new AI data center, even though about 4,500 eligible households would each receive $10,000 to support it.
The project (called Project Hazelnut) would cover 1,300 acres and would promise $45 million split among 4,500 homes if the certificate of occupancy is issued for the first data center building, which NorthPoint anticipates could happen in late 2027.
But even with that cash on the table, many locals weren't sold.
Hazle Township neighbors cite pollution concerns
Neighbors raised big concerns about noise and light pollution from the data center. Many also worried about dropping property values, higher energy and water use, and damage to the local environment.
Hazle Township supervisors rejected NorthPoint's land-development application in November 2025, and now stricter state rules mean this project faces even more hurdles before anything can be built.