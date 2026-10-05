Hazle Township rejects Project Hazelnut AI data center plan

Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, rejected a plan for a huge new AI data center, even though about 4,500 eligible households would each receive $10,000 to support it.

The project (called Project Hazelnut) would cover 1,300 acres and would promise $45 million split among 4,500 homes if the certificate of occupancy is issued for the first data center building, which NorthPoint anticipates could happen in late 2027.

But even with that cash on the table, many locals weren't sold.