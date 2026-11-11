'You worthless man': Netanyahu's wife clashes with ex-PM in Parliament
What's the story
A heated confrontation erupted in Israel's Knesset during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address on Tuesday. The altercation began when former PM Naftali Bennett interrupted the speech, questioning Netanyahu about his ties to Qatar and the investigation into the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. "What about your Qatari advisers?...What about the October 7 investigation?" Bennett shouted. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded by calling Bennett a "shameless man" and a "worthless nobody." The confrontation escalated when Sara Netanyahu joined in.
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“You’re sitting with the Joint List! A clown! Shame on you! You insolent man!” • Prime Minister’s wife Mrs. Sara Netanyahu and Ben Gvir respond to the insolent Bennett, who tried to interrupt the Prime Minister’s speech pic.twitter.com/6r6cEcbG4M— BiBiST ✡︎ ביביסט 🇮🇱 (@BiBistPowess) November 10, 2026
Accusations fly
Sara Netanyahu joins verbal spat
Shouting from the visitors' gallery, she accused Bennett of hypocrisy for his political ties.
She shouted, "You sit with the Arab Joint List! You worthless man! Shame on you! You shameless man!" as Bennett, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot and others continued laughing and discussing.
The incident took place during Israel's newly elected parliament's first session on Tuesday.
Legislative proposals
Opposition proposes measures to increase scrutiny of Netanyahu's government
Opposition parties, which together hold a majority of seats after the recent elections, have proposed several measures to increase scrutiny of Netanyahu's government.
Eisenkot's Yashar party has called for a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attack and proposed repealing controversial judicial overhaul legislation.
The party also suggested imposing term limits on the prime minister as part of a "regime overhaul."