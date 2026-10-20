Possible restart to Iran war? Hegseth meets Netanyahu in secret
What's the story
United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly held a secret meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an unannounced visit to Israel this week. The meeting came after US President Donald Trump endorsed Netanyahu for next week's parliamentary election in Israel. This will be the first election since the 2023 October 7 Hamas attack and amid the ongoing conflicts involving Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.
Endorsement analysis
Trump floated resuming military operations against Iran
The secret meeting also comes after Trump floated resuming military operations against Iran following the midterm elections.
Iran and the US have largely avoided striking each other in recent weeks, but Trump has stated openly that he is still considering whether to reach a deal with Iran's leadership or "annihilate" the country, a choice he says could come after the November midterms.
Election impact
Meeting reportedly took place at Ovda Air Base
The meeting reportedly took place at Ovda Air Base in southern Israel, with Netanyahu choosing to go there by private plane rather than helicopter. The prime minister's convoy first arrived at Ben Gurion Airport, where he took an aircraft to the base.
The meeting also explains why Netanyahu did not attend the soccer match between Beitar Jerusalem and Maccabi Tel Aviv, as planned, reports said.
Hegseth
No official statements released
American refueling planes and fighter jets are stationed at Ovda Air Base, where Hegseth also met with US soldiers.
Later, he posted an image of the visit on X. "The best of our country, on a historic mission. Godspeed," Hegseth wrote in the post.
Neither the Pentagon nor the Israeli government has released statements on the secret meeting.
And it also remains unclear whether the possibility of another strike on Iran was discussed.
Election stance
US VP distances himself from Israeli elections, blames Netanyahu
Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Neither the Pentagon nor the Israeli government has released statementshas distanced himself from the Israeli elections. He blamed Netanyahu for dragging the US into war but refused to endorse him.
In an interview with digital media outlet 2WAY, Vance said he was focused on American candidates and midterm elections.
"I'm not anti-endorsing him, but I'm not pro-endorsing him," he said while declining to get involved in Israeli politics.