US House blocks impeachment of Pete Hegseth

Reacting to the vote, President Donald Trump declared that the Democrats' impeachment attempt had "miserably FAILED" and praised Hegseth's leadership, calling him a "Great American Patriot."

"Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also credited Hegseth with "victories" in Venezuela and Iran, record military recruitment figures, and improved morale among US forces.