US House blocks impeachment of Pete Hegseth
What's the story
The United States House of Representatives has effectively blocked an impeachment effort against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The Republican-led House voted 211-204 to refer eight articles of impeachment to the Judiciary Committee, a move that could stall proceedings until the new Congress convenes in January. Only one Republican, Thomas Massie, voted with Democrats against referring the motion to a committee.
Presidential support
Trump praises 'Great American patriot'
Reacting to the vote, President Donald Trump declared that the Democrats' impeachment attempt had "miserably FAILED" and praised Hegseth's leadership, calling him a "Great American Patriot."
"Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump also credited Hegseth with "victories" in Venezuela and Iran, record military recruitment figures, and improved morale among US forces.
War controversy
Impeachment fueled by discontent over Iran war
The impeachment push was largely fueled by public discontent over the Iran war, which has reached a stalemate around the Strait of Hormuz.
The impeachment resolution accused Hegseth of abusing his position by launching the Iran war without congressional approval, disregarding laws designed to minimize civilian casualties, directing extrajudicial killings for the Pentagon's boat strikes in the Caribbean, and ordering the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, among other claims.
Legal accusations
Last civilian leader impeached in 1876
The impeachment resolution was authored by Massie, a fierce critic of both Hegseth and Trump.
Massie's impeachment articles accused Hegseth of "high crimes and misdemeanors," citing both the Iran war and the US operation in January to depose Venezuelan President Maduro.
Massie, a Kentucky Republican, is retiring in early January after losing his primary earlier this year.
The last time a civilian leader of the US military faced impeachment was in 1876 when William Belknap was Secretary of War.