US issues travel advisory for Middle East amid rising tensions
What's the story
The United States Department of State's Consular Affairs has issued a security alert for the Middle East. The department advised American citizens in the region to remain vigilant amid rising tensions and possible escalation. The alert, posted on social media platform X, noted that the security environment in the region "remains complex." It also warned of possible flight cancelations and airspace closures as well as other travel disruptions.
Escalation warning
Reconsider travel to and through region: State Department
The alert also drew attention to hostilities between Iranian-supported Houthis and Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports.
"This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly," the department said.
The US State Department further advised US nationals outside the Middle East to "seriously reconsider travel to and through the region."
Those traveling to or from this area were asked to keep an eye on airport and airline operations.
Diplomatic warning
Iran, pro-Iran groups may target US interests abroad
The department also warned that US diplomatic facilities, even those outside the Middle East, have been targeted.
It said Iran and pro-Iran groups could target other US interests abroad.
This includes locations associated with the United States and Americans, as well as US businesses and institutions.
The warning comes after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed to have launched missiles and drones at "sensitive" sites in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital.
Attack confirmation
Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Riyadh
The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks targeting sites in Riyadh, while Saudi officials confirmed that a missile fired toward the city had been intercepted by air defenses.
Flames and smoke were seen near the city's airport, prompting alerts from Saudi authorities warning residents of a possible aerial attack.
An all-clear was issued by authorities later, after intercepting the missile.
Twitter Post
US travel advisory
Middle East: Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures,… pic.twitter.com/TPj23kFFzo— TravelGov (@TravelGov) September 19, 2026