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US issues travel advisory for Middle East amid rising tensions
The alert noted that the security environment in the region remains complex

US issues travel advisory for Middle East amid rising tensions

By Snehil Singh
Sep 20, 2026
09:41 am
What's the story

The United States Department of State's Consular Affairs has issued a security alert for the Middle East. The department advised American citizens in the region to remain vigilant amid rising tensions and possible escalation. The alert, posted on social media platform X, noted that the security environment in the region "remains complex." It also warned of possible flight cancelations and airspace closures as well as other travel disruptions.

Escalation warning

Reconsider travel to and through region: State Department

The alert also drew attention to hostilities between Iranian-supported Houthis and Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports.

"This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly," the department said.

The US State Department further advised US nationals outside the Middle East to "seriously reconsider travel to and through the region."

Those traveling to or from this area were asked to keep an eye on airport and airline operations.

Diplomatic warning

Iran, pro-Iran groups may target US interests abroad

The department also warned that US diplomatic facilities, even those outside the Middle East, have been targeted.

It said Iran and pro-Iran groups could target other US interests abroad.

This includes locations associated with the United States and Americans, as well as US businesses and institutions.

The warning comes after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed to have launched missiles and drones at "sensitive" sites in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital.

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Attack confirmation

Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Riyadh

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks targeting sites in Riyadh, while Saudi officials confirmed that a missile fired toward the city had been intercepted by air defenses.

Flames and smoke were seen near the city's airport, prompting alerts from Saudi authorities warning residents of a possible aerial attack.

An all-clear was issued by authorities later, after intercepting the missile.

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US travel advisory

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