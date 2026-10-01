Helicopter crashes off Catalina Island leaving 2 dead, 1 missing
World
A helicopter crashed into the ocean just off Catalina Island on Wednesday evening, leaving two people dead and one still missing.
The chopper, believed to be owned by Reach Air Medical Services, went down shortly after takeoff and is now sitting 240 feet underwater.
NTSB investigating Catalina helicopter crash
Rescue teams quickly pulled four people from the water, but sadly, two didn't make it and one person hasn't been found yet.
County firefighters, lifeguards, the US Coast Guard, and the sheriff's department responded, while search and rescue operations were still continuing.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.