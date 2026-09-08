Russia-North Korea inaugurate 1st road bridge over Tumen River
What's the story
Russia and North Korea have inaugurated their first road bridge across the Tumen River, strengthening bilateral ties. The 1km-long bridge connects the border cities of Rason in North Korea and Khasan in Russia. It has two lanes and, according to a Russian government statement, can accommodate up to 300 vehicles daily through a new border crossing point.
Ceremony details
Mishustin and Pak Thae Song attended via video link
The inauguration ceremony for the bridge was held simultaneously in both Rason and Khasan.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and North Korean Premier Pak Thae Song attended via video link.
Mishustin said, "I am convinced that the expansion of transport infrastructure near the border will give a powerful boost to the further development of trade, economic, technological, scientific and cultural cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."
Cooperation boost
Pak Thae Song on bridge's completion
North Korean Premier Pak Thae Song called the bridge's completion "a significant event adding a new dynamic movement to the overall bilateral cooperation," as per the Korean Central News Agency.
The construction of this bridge is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between Russia and North Korea.
The two countries have been cooperating closely, with North Korea providing ammunition and troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine in exchange for economic and military assistance.
Economic impact
Bridge to promote tourism, human exchange, and commodity circulation
The bridge's opening is also expected to promote tourism, human exchange, and commodity circulation between Russia and North Korea.
The two countries already have a railway bridge and air service in place. In 2024, they agreed to build this road bridge over the Tumen River, which runs along North Korea's borders with Russia and China.
Construction on the bridge started last year.