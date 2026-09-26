'More people given energy access under Modi than...': Australian PM
What's the story
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has praised his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for providing energy access to more people than any other leader in history. Speaking at an Asia Society Policy Institute event, Albanese said, "To give PM Modi credit, more people have been given access to energy in India under his reign than any decade, or any region or any country in all of human history."
Diplomatic ties
Albanese lauds strengthening of Australia-India ties
Albanese also spoke about the strengthening of ties between Australia and India, calling Modi a leader with whom Australia has developed close ties.
His remarks come at a time when global energy security is under severe strain due to disruptions in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing conflicts involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Energy security
India's energy stability amid regional shortages
Despite energy shortages in neighboring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, India has managed to keep its supplies stable with only a slight increase in fuel prices.
Earlier this year, PM Modi had credited India's energy stability to its diversified import sources, revealing that the country now imports crude oil, LPG, and PNG from 41 countries as opposed to 27 earlier.
Import strategy
PM's remarks on energy imports during budget session
Addressing the Lok Sabha during the budget session in May, PM Modi had said India now imports energy from 41 countries.
He said continuous efforts are underway to ensure smooth petrol and diesel supply across India.
The remarks came after a government review of West Asia conflict impacts on the economy, supply chains, and essential commodities.
Oil sourcing
MEA on India's oil sourcing strategy
In April, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that India continues to source oil from a diversified set of countries.
He had said this while addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia.
Jaiswal had emphasized that India's strategy takes into account the energy security needs of 1.4 billion people and current international market conditions.