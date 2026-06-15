Ukraine's historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery hit by missile attack

Official statement

Russia claims it targeted defense-related facilities in Kyiv

Russia's Defense Ministry has claimed it targeted "targets within the defence-industrial complex in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk." The attack comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US President Donald Trump about efforts to end the war. In a post on social media platform X, Zelenskyy condemned the attack as "one of Russia's most serious crimes against Christian culture to date."