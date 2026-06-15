Ukraine's historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery hit by missile attack
What's the story
A major Russian assault on Kyiv, Ukraine, has left the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery complex in flames. The attack, which took place overnight into Monday, killed at least four people and injured over a dozen others, CNN reported, citing local authorities. The UNESCO-listed site, which dates back nearly 1,000 years, was hit by several explosions as Russia launched 611 long-range strike UAVs and 70 missiles, Ukraine's air force stated.
Ongoing efforts
Firefighters battle blaze
Firefighters were still battling the blaze at the complex, with images showing flames billowing from the Dormition Cathedral. The fire has affected 800 square meters of its roof. Ukrainian emergency services released images showing damage to the building. A second fire broke out in the National Cultural, Art and Museum Complex, covering an area of 1,000 square meters.
Public response
Russian crime against humanity, says Ukrainian cleric
Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine has called for "prayers for the salvation of the shrine from destruction." He condemned the attack as "another Russian crime against humanity, against history, against Christianity." The assault also left around 140,000 households in northern Kyiv without electricity, mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.
Official statement
Russia claims it targeted defense-related facilities in Kyiv
Russia's Defense Ministry has claimed it targeted "targets within the defence-industrial complex in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk." The attack comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US President Donald Trump about efforts to end the war. In a post on social media platform X, Zelenskyy condemned the attack as "one of Russia's most serious crimes against Christian culture to date."