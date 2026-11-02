Israel's Arab party leader says 'historic opportunity' to oust Netanyahu
What's the story
Yousef Jabareen, the leader of Israel's main Palestinian coalition, has said the country has a "historic opportunity" to change its course after recent elections. The Arab-Israeli parties, which Jabareen heads, won a record number of seats in the Knesset and now hold the balance of power. He is willing to partner with the "Change" bloc to remove Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition from power.
Voter turnout
Historic voter turnout among Arab Israelis
The recent elections saw a historic voter turnout among Arab Israelis, who are Palestinians with Israeli citizenship.
The turnout more than doubled to about 80%, drastically changing the political landscape.
Jabareen said this was a clear message from around 840,000 Palestinian Israeli voters to remove Netanyahu's government, especially its extreme members like Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.
Political shift
Potential kingmakers
Netanyahu's coalition lost its majority in the Knesset, dropping from 68 to 53 seats.
The "Change" bloc led by retired general Gadi Eisenkot has 48 seats.
Arab-Israeli parties are now potential kingmakers with a record 19 seats: Joint List (11) and Ra'am (8).
However, Eisenkot has set conditions for any coalition with Arab parties, recognizing Israel as a Jewish state and denouncing Hamas.
Coalition support
Jabareen is open to supporting Change bloc from outside
While Ra'am is willing to join an Eisenkot coalition, the Joint List isn't, but Jabareen is open to supporting it from outside with tactical voting.
He was quoted as saying by The Guardian: "This is an opportunity to change policies, to change attitudes, including toward the Arab community and toward the Palestinian people."
Forming a new government won't be easy as Change bloc leaders have to agree on a prime ministerial candidate and accept partnerships with Arab parties.
Legislative power
Jabareen calls for equal treatment of Arabs
Jabareen stressed that the 67 Knesset members opposing Netanyahu could take control of legislative power by changing the Knesset speaker.
He said one priority should be repealing laws infringing on judicial independence.
The Joint List leader also stressed addressing systemic discrimination in Israeli society.
"We have suffered from systemic discrimination for years," he reportedly said, calling for equal treatment and political horizons such as negotiations with Palestinian leadership.
Political concerns
Jabareen fears Netanyahu might start a war with Iran
Jabareen is worried about what Netanyahu might do to stay in power.
He dismissed Netanyahu's allegations that Arab parties illegally used Qatari funds as attempts to "delegitimise the political power of the Arab community."
He reportedly also fears that Netanyahu may join Donald Trump in resuming war on Iran.
"There should be a clear voice from the opposition to go against any attempt by him to initiate war," he said.