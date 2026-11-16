UK pardons women investigated for abortion-related offenses
What's the story
In a landmark move, the United Kingdom has pardoned all women who were criminally investigated for ending their pregnancies in the last 150 years. The decision was made possible by section 242 of the Crime and Policing Act 2026, which came into effect on Monday. The legislation was introduced by a vote in the House of Lords earlier this year and aims to expunge criminal records of these women.
Record expunged
Women will no longer have criminal records
The pardons will be extended to around 150 women identified through police records.
Their convictions, cautions, arrests, and police investigations related to terminations will now be wiped clean from their records.
This change will enable these women to work and travel without any restrictions imposed by their previous criminal records.
Apology sought
Some women want a formal apology from the government
While some of the pardoned women have expressed their gratitude for the pardon, some would also like a formal apology from the government.
They argue that they should never have been put on trial or investigated in the first place.
Amy, name changed, is one of those pardoned who said she was "grateful" but added it didn't "undo the years of stigma, distress and judgment," The Guardian reported.
Legal history
Women were prosecuted under Victorian laws
Historically, women were prosecuted under Victorian laws from as far back as 1861.
Fanny Warboys was sentenced to three months in prison in 1862 after a backstreet abortion left her injured.
Mary Jane Baynon was jailed for three months in 1891 after being reported to police by a fake surgeon.
Emma Sarah Rice was found guilty of an illegal abortion but received a one-day sentence without hard labor in 1881 due to her ill health and pregnancy status.
Professional support
Historic day, say doctors
Dr. Alison Wright, President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), welcomed the pardons as a recognition of "the injustice of historical convictions."
Dr. Jonathan Lord, co-chair of RCOG's abortion taskforce, called it a "historic day," marking an end to women carrying criminal records since the 13th century for alleged abortions after pregnancy loss.