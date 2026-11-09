Lahore's Guru Hargobind gurdwara reopens after 79 years

The shrine is linked to the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib, who visited Lahore during his lifetime.

Punjab's Minister for Minorities Affairs and president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, announced the completion of restoration work at the gurdwara.

He said over 50 gurdwaras across Pakistan are being renovated to preserve Sikh religious heritage and improve facilities for pilgrims.