Lahore's Guru Hargobind gurdwara reopens after 79 years
What's the story
A historic Sikh shrine in Lahore, Pakistan, has reopened for worship after a gap of 79 years. The Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib, located on Temple Road in the Mozang area of the city, was shut during Partition in 1947. The reopening ceremony was attended by members of the Sikh community, government officials and representatives of religious bodies.
Restoration completed
Over 50 gurdwaras across Pakistan are being renovated
The shrine is linked to the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib, who visited Lahore during his lifetime.
Punjab's Minister for Minorities Affairs and president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, announced the completion of restoration work at the gurdwara.
He said over 50 gurdwaras across Pakistan are being renovated to preserve Sikh religious heritage and improve facilities for pilgrims.
Historical ties
Historical significance of the shrine
The gurdwara is associated with Guru Hargobind Sahib's visit to Lahore, where he stayed for three days at the residence of Bhai Jiwan.
Bhai Jiwan later converted his house into a gurdwara in honor of hosting the Guru.
The shrine also has links to Bhai Bidhi Chand, a Sikh preacher and military commander, who recovered horses seized by the Mughal governor.
Management change
Regular worship stopped after Partition
In 1915, the local Sikh congregation extended the gurdwara's hall. After allegations against its caretaker, Mahant Hari Singh, the Sangat took over management in 1921.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee assumed control in 1927. Regular worship at the shrine stopped after Partition in 1947.
According to Sikh historical accounts, several members of the community were killed while defending it during the violence surrounding Partition.