COP31 ends with no deal
What's the story
The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Turkey has ended without a major new deal, exposing deep divisions over fossil fuels and financial commitments. The negotiations, which were scheduled to conclude on Friday, continued until Sunday, making it the longest UN climate conference ever. However, the final draft deal was rejected by the European Union and Pacific island nations for not mentioning fossil fuels, the main cause of global warming.
Sticking points
Sticking point over fossil fuel references
The absence of direct references to fossil fuels in the final deal was a major sticking point.
The only indirect reference was to a previous agreement at COP28 in 2023 to "transition away" from fossil fuels in energy systems.
This omission drew criticism from Irish Minister Darragh O'Brien, who said, "It is unconscionable that we would have a climate pact that makes no mention of fossil fuels."
Saudi
'This COP, I believe, was hijacked by some oil states'
The failure is largely attributed to Saudi Arabia's opposition to including fossil fuel reduction in the final text.
"This COP, I believe, was hijacked by some oil states," O'Brien told Reuters on behalf of the European Union.
Saudi Arabia, along with other Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members, has been against climate language targeting fossil fuels.
Their stance was bolstered by less active US engagement at COP31 and lack of close US-China coordination.
Singapore
Panama and the Marshall Islands also criticized the deal
"Instead of having one or two major players helping define the boundaries of the discussion, those boundaries have become less clear," Singapore Environment Minister Grace Fu said.
Other countries like Panama and the Marshall Islands also criticized the deal for doing nowhere near enough to tackle the pace of climate change.
The lack of clear financial commitments for poorer countries to adapt to climate change was another major concern.
Funding concerns
Concerns over financial commitments for poorer countries
Last year's COP30 agreement aimed to triple finance for this purpose, but this year's deal did not specify concrete figures or baselines.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply disappointed."
He took aim at "powerful fossil fuel interests," who he said were taking "a page from Big Tobacco's playbook: distorting the science, delaying policy, blocking action, and piling up huge profits while people everywhere pay the price."
Tense dynamics
Australian PM blames geopolitical tensions for talks failure
While talks were hosted in Antalya, Australia led the official negotiations.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attributed the failure of talks to "difficult geopolitical times," while Chris Bowen, Australia's COP31 president of negotiations, highlighted "unbridgeable red lines" in discussions.
He pointed to "the most complicated and fraught geopolitical environment in living memory," while "the impacts of climate change are getting worse."
Unmet goals
First annual COP meeting to acknowledge Paris Agreement target failure
The conference took place amid extreme weather events, with 2026 on track to be the hottest year on record.
COP31 also marked the first annual UN conference to officially acknowledge that a key target of the Paris Agreement would be missed.
The agreement aimed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.