'Unprecedented force': Trump warns Iran amid Tehran's revenge threats

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has threatened to launch the "most ferocious offensive operation in history" against what it calls the "murderers" of Khamenei. The IRGC accused the US and Israel of a "criminal and terrorist act," vowing revenge for Khamenei's death. This comes after "Operation Epic Fury" targeted several Iranian cities, including Tehran , due to stalled nuclear talks and resumed nuclear activities by Tehran.

Justification

Trump defends US military action

Trump has defended the US military action as a means to protect Americans and neutralize threats from Iran's missile and nuclear programs. He called Khamenei "one of the most evil people in history," claiming this was justice for those killed or mutilated by Khamenei's regime. Trump also hinted he knows who could lead Iran next, but didn't reveal any names. Meanwhile, Israel said it has carried out more strikes against Iran's government.