Hochul names James special prosecutor in Cornell Chi Phi assault

Cornell University is facing major student protests after its handling of an alleged 2024 gang rape at the Chi Phi fraternity.

On October 5, 2026, students rallied for more accountability, saying the school didn't do enough for the victim, Jane Doe, who says she was drugged and assaulted.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor to examine the school's initial investigation into the incident and called for an independent review of Cornell's handling of the matter.