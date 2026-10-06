Hochul names James special prosecutor in Cornell Chi Phi assault
Cornell University is facing major student protests after its handling of an alleged 2024 gang rape at the Chi Phi fraternity.
On October 5, 2026, students rallied for more accountability, saying the school didn't do enough for the victim, Jane Doe, who says she was drugged and assaulted.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor to examine the school's initial investigation into the incident and called for an independent review of Cornell's handling of the matter.
Lawsuit filed as students demand accountability
The case has sparked a lawsuit against Cornell, Chi Phi, and several former students.
Even though the fraternity chapter was shut down, students say that's not enough: they want more accountability and transparency from the university.
President Michael Kotlikoff shared his regret in a video message and agreed to an outside review of Cornell's actions.
As Hochul put it, she appointed Attorney General Letita James as a special prosecutor to examine Cornell's initial investigation into the incident and called for an independent review of Cornell's handling of the matter.