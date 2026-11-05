Hodei Ciarra Docampo arrested over alleged Limoges city hall arson

France has seen a wave of riots recently, and a radical group called the "ultra-left" is at the center of it all.

This faction, made up of radical environmentalists and self-styled antifascists, is accused of stirring up violence against state authorities.

Things escalated when Hodei Ciarra Docampo, a 34-year-old activist linked to the group, was arrested for allegedly setting fire to Limoges's city hall during the unrest.