Hodei Ciarra Docampo arrested over alleged Limoges city hall arson
France has seen a wave of riots recently, and a radical group called the "ultra-left" is at the center of it all.
This faction, made up of radical environmentalists and self-styled antifascists, is accused of stirring up violence against state authorities.
Things escalated when Hodei Ciarra Docampo, a 34-year-old activist linked to the group, was arrested for allegedly setting fire to Limoges's city hall during the unrest.
French authorities long scrutinized the ultra-left
Docampo's arrest, based on video evidence, has landed him with serious charges like attempted murder of a public official.
What began as a protest by high-school students seeking better schools has morphed into a widespread and sometimes violent expression of anger against the French establishment.
The ultra-left is a loose collection of activists, and Docampo's family and the community around them have embraced antidevelopment and antitechnology causes.
The group's actions have included sabotaging tech infrastructure and clashing with police, leading to scrutiny from French authorities for years.