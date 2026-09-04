2 workers rescued from Nepal tunnel after voices heard 

Army spokesperson Brig Gen Raja Ram Basnet confirmed their rescue from a depth of 170 meters inside the tunnel.

The two workers have been identified as Sanjaya Shah and Kabir Maharjan. After their rescue, Shah was taken to the Nepal Army barracks in Trishuli.

Authorities believe around 30 to 40 people could still be alive inside these tunnels due to air pockets that may have formed during the flooding.