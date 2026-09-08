Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi energy facilities, injuring over 70 people
What's the story
Operations at some energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, were suspended after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched attacks. The assaults injured over 70 people and set off fires at the sites. Firefighting and emergency teams were deployed to control the blazes and assess damage. The Saudi energy ministry confirmed that "The concerned authorities are dealing with the repercussions of the attacks."
Coalition's stance
Saudi-led coalition condemns attacks
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, which includes the United Arab Emirates, condemned the attacks as "dangerous."
They vowed to take all necessary operational measures against what they termed a "terrorist militia."
Royal Saudi Air Force Colonel Turki al-Malki said in a statement on X, "The coalition will take all necessary operational measures to deter this terrorist militia and resolutely confronts its hostile approach."
Houthi response
Houthis hint at 'large-scale military operation'
The Houthis have not officially commented on the attacks but hinted that a statement about a "large-scale military operation" inside Saudi Arabia would be released.
Nasruddin Amer, deputy head of their media office, praised the strikes on social media.
He said that "The Saudi enemy has to understand that the time for committing crimes and massacres against the Yemeni people without response, deterrence or paying a price has ended."
Conflict escalation
Yemen civil war
The Yemen civil war has intensified since July when the Houthis declared a naval blockade against Riyadh.
The conflict has killed at least 150,000 people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.
The Houthis have been targeting Saudi vessels in the Red Sea and have launched attacks on Abha International Airport, King Khalid Air Base, and Aramco facilities in Abha and Jizan.
Retaliation
Attacks came after Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of airstrike
The attacks came after the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of an airstrike on a prison in Yemen's Jawf province. The strike killed at least seven people, including a child.
The Houthis have been launching attacks on Saudi Arabia since July, when they declared a naval blockade against Riyadh, targeting its vessels in the Red Sea.