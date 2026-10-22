Saudi airport attacked again; 1 dead, 8 injured 

The attack comes after a series of assaults claimed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group.

The Houthis have threatened more strikes on Saudi airports and oil facilities, calling airline personnel, travelers, and energy workers to avoid specific targets.

In statements last week, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree named Aramco facilities in Dhahran, an Aramco refinery in Riyadh and King Khalid International Airport as potential targets.