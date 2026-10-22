Saudi airport attacked again; 1 dead, 8 injured
What's the story
A suspected Houthi strike on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, left one dead and eight injured late Wednesday. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed the incident and said those injured were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to severe. The attack also caused material damage at the airport, which is still being assessed by authorities.
Ongoing threats
Houthis threaten more strikes on Saudi airports, oil facilities
The attack comes after a series of assaults claimed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group.
The Houthis have threatened more strikes on Saudi airports and oil facilities, calling airline personnel, travelers, and energy workers to avoid specific targets.
In statements last week, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree named Aramco facilities in Dhahran, an Aramco refinery in Riyadh and King Khalid International Airport as potential targets.
Previous assaults
Drone attack at Shaybah oil field in Eastern Province
The attack on King Fahd International Airport follows a deadly drone incident at the Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province on Wednesday.
The drone attack killed two and injured two others when debris fell after Saudi air defenses intercepted a drone targeting an Aramco facility.
The debris also ignited a fire in a contractor's vehicle, but operations at the oil field remained unaffected.
Interception efforts
Coalition intercepts 5 drones launched toward Saudi Arabia
The Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting and destroying five drones launched toward the kingdom on Wednesday, including in the Eastern Province and the Medina region.
This adds to a series of deadly attacks on Saudi aviation facilities. Between October 5 and 11, 10 attacks targeted five airports across the kingdom, killing 20 people and injuring hundreds.
Travel disruption
Flight cancelations and postponed business events in Saudi Arabia
The attacks have disrupted air travel and forced organizers to postpone major business events.
Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and other carriers have suspended or canceled flights to Saudi cities, while Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport has faced extended closures and flight restrictions.
The disruption has also hit Saudi Arabia's international business calendar as the kingdom postponed its flagship Future Investment Initiative (FII) from October 26-29 to 2027.