Houthi rebels ask Saudi Arabia $51 billion, recognition for peace
World
Yemen's Houthi rebels are asking Saudi Arabia for $51 billion and official recognition as Yemen's rulers in exchange for peace.
This huge demand comes as Saudi Arabia tries to negotiate an end to years of conflict, especially after fresh Houthi attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea and the seizure of territory overlooking the strategic Bab al-Mandeb chokepoint.
Houthis escalate attacks, UAE backs rival
Houthi attacks have ramped up lately, hitting Saudi oil facilities and even Aden's presidential palace.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is having trouble fighting back: its usual allies are not offering much help, and the United Arab Emirates actually supports a different side in Yemen.
All this makes peace talks tricky and highlights just how complicated things have gotten in the region.