Houthi rebels claim attacks on Riyadh airport and Aramco refinery
Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed to have launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks on major Saudi sites, hitting places like King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and an Aramco refinery.
This comes as Saudi-backed forces are making moves in areas near the strategically vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait, raising the stakes for both sides and putting more pressure on Saudi Arabia's economy and military.
Saudi activates Mecca pact Pakistan Turkiye
With tensions rising, Saudi Arabia has activated its Mecca defense pact with Pakistan and Turkiye.
After an emergency meeting, these countries agreed to take necessary measures for the rapid deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye agreed at an emergency meeting in Riyadh to take steps for rapid deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.