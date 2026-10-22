Houthis claim Saudi attacked boat carrying 14 Indian nationals

"The Saudi enemy is targeting an Indian yacht near Zuqar Island, carrying 14 people of Indian nationality according to preliminary information," Brigadier Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for the Houthi-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, posted on X.

"This reckless act by the Saudi enemy in targeting it threatens international navigation in the Red Sea, and the international community must stop the Saudi enemy from these reckless actions," Saree posted on X.