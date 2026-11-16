Houthis move within 60km of Aden as government fortifies
Yemen's Houthi rebels have captured more ground, moving within 60km of the key city of Aden.
This advance has triggered a big response from government forces, who are now rushing troops in and reinforcing the city with sandbags and tunnels.
A recent missile strike near Aden killed 8 people and left 12 injured, underscoring how tense things have gotten.
Yemen: over 1,600 dead, 300,000 displaced
The fighting is taking a heavy toll: over 1,600 people have died since fighting resumed, and more than 300,000 have been forced to leave their homes.
The United Nations says this crisis got worse after a 2022 truce that had paused fighting in the long-running conflict fell apart in July, leaving many Yemenis caught in the middle as violence escalates again.