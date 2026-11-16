Houthis say 2 ballistic missiles struck King Khalid International Airport
Yemen's Houthi forces say they launched two ballistic missiles at Riyadh on Sunday (local time), targeting King Khalid International Airport and a financial center.
Their spokesperson, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said, "Our armed forces successfully targeted King Khalid International Airport and the financial center in the enemy Saudi capital, Riyadh, with two ballistic missiles. The operation achieved its objective, thanks to God."
Saudi officials haven't commented yet.
Houthis deny Mecca Medina drone claims
This strike comes after the Houthis reportedly hit Saudi troop sites in Lahj Governorate with six missiles, causing heavy losses.
The group also accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out dozens of airstrikes in Yemen that hurt civilians.
Meanwhile, the Houthis denied Saudi claims about intercepted drones over Mecca and Medina, insisting their attacks only target military and oil sites.
The back-and-forth highlights how tense things are getting between both sides.