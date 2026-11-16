Houthis say 2 ballistic missiles struck King Khalid International Airport

This strike comes after the Houthis reportedly hit Saudi troop sites in Lahj Governorate with six missiles, causing heavy losses.

The group also accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out dozens of airstrikes in Yemen that hurt civilians.

Meanwhile, the Houthis denied Saudi claims about intercepted drones over Mecca and Medina, insisting their attacks only target military and oil sites.

The back-and-forth highlights how tense things are getting between both sides.