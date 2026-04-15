How expensive is Islamabad Serena Hotel that hosted US-Iran talks

The Islamabad Serena Hotel, a five-star property nestled in Pakistan's capital, recently became the center of international attention after it hosted the high-level diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran . Over a 21-hour period from Saturday to early Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance and Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held marathon discussions, focusing on regional issues such as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program. No agreement was reached at the meeting.

Hotel features Heritage design and room rates The Serena Hotel has long been an important part of Pakistan's hospitality scene, even before the latest spotlight. The hotel, located near the diplomatic enclave and important government buildings, is known for its heritage design. The hotel features intricate woodwork and traditional motifs, making it feel more like a cultural retreat than a regular hotel. Room rates at the hotel start from approximately $160 (Dh600) per night for standard rooms, while the Presidential Suite costs from $2,375 (Dh8,700) a night.

Security measures Why the hotel was chosen for the talks The hotel was chosen for the talks due to its strategic location and security features. It is one of the most secure hotels in Islamabad, making it suitable for high-profile discussions. Ahead of the talks, Islamabad was turned into a heavily guarded zone with shops and offices shut for two days. Thousands of security personnel were deployed across key areas, especially in the Red Zone where major government offices are located.

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Economic impact Paresh Rawal's response to Pakistan's IMF bills The talks ended without a final deal, but they highlighted Pakistan's dependence on the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Veteran actor Paresh Rawal humorously pointed out this dependency in response to a social media post about hotel bills. He wrote, "IMF," referring to Pakistan's reliance on the IMF for economic stability. The IMF had approved a $7 billion Extended Fund Facility for Pakistan in September 2024 to help manage balance-of-payments issues and economic challenges.

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