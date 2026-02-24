How tracking El Mencho's girlfriend ensnared Mexico's dreaded drug lord

Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed in a military operation in Mexico . The operation was aided by intelligence gathered from monitoring the movements of a close aide linked to his romantic partner, which led authorities to a remote compound near Tapalpa, Jalisco. Mexican Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla revealed that investigators tracked a close aide linked to Oseguera's partner and monitored her movements to the rural compound.

Operation details Oseguera was shot while trying to escape After the aide left the compound, authorities believed Oseguera was still inside under heavy guard. They decided to launch a military operation. The next day, security forces surrounded the property but were met with gunfire from Oseguera's bodyguards. In the ensuing chaos, Oseguera fled into a nearby forest, to be found seriously injured along with his bodyguards later.

Aftermath Operation triggers violence across western Mexico The operation led to a wave of violence across western Mexico, with CJNG gunmen blocking roads and attacking security forces. Security Minister Omar Garca Harfuch confirmed that at least 25 National Guard members were killed in Jalisco state on Sunday. The violence was also directed by senior CJNG figures trying to destabilize government response efforts.

Advertisement

US involvement US provided intelligence support for operation The United States provided intelligence support for the operation but did not participate directly. President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexican forces planned and executed the raid independently. Oseguera died while being flown to a medical facility. His bodyguards also succumbed to their injuries during evacuation efforts.

Advertisement