Trump signs order blocking court seizure of Venezuelan oil revenue

Industry engagement

Trump's meeting with oil executives

Trump signed the order on the same day he met in Washington with executives from Exxon, Conoco, Chevron, as well as other oil companies. The meeting was part of an effort to persuade them to invest $100 billion in Venezuela's oil industry. A US agreement with Venezuela's interim leaders would allow up to 50 million barrels of crude oil to be sent to the US for refining at specialized refineries.