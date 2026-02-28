US-Israel strikes on Iran draw global condemnation

The United States and Israel have launched military strikes on Iran , escalating tensions in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump has vowed to eliminate Tehran's missile capabilities and stop its nuclear ambitions. The international community has reacted strongly to these developments, with Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev calling the negotiations with Iran a "cover operation" for the strikes.

Russian perspective All negotiations with Iran are a cover operation: Medvedev Medvedev, who is also a former Russian president, questioned the sincerity of US-Iran negotiations. He said, "The peacemaker once again showed his face," referring to the US. He added that all negotiations with Iran are a cover operation, and no one really wanted to negotiate anything. Medvedev also compared the longevity of the United States and the Persian Empire, saying, "the USA is only 249 years old."

Lebanese stance Lebanese PM warns against dragging Lebanon into conflict Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has also reacted to the attacks. Speaking shortly after the strikes, he said, "I reiterate that we will not accept anyone dragging the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity." This statement comes amid fears of a wider conflict in the region due to these strikes.

Advertisement