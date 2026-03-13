Massive explosion in Tehran square filled with demonstrators 

Per reports, intense air strikes began hitting around Tehran just before the Quds Day rally in support of Palestinians was set to begin. Despite the attacks, thousands of protesters marched through the streets, chanting "death to Israel" and "death to America." Iran had launched multiple drone attacks on Gulf Arab states, including Saudi Arabia , early Friday. This followed warnings from Iran's new supreme leader about hosting American bases and threats of major retaliation from US President Donald Trump .

Targeted strikes

Israeli military strikes over 200 targets in Iran

Trump had said, "Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth." Israel has also intensified its strikes on Iran. The Israeli military claimed to have hit over 200 targets in Iran within 24 hours, including missile launchers and weapons production sites. The military also warned civilians in Tehran about possible operations near Tehran University.