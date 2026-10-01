Humanoid robots perform Saudi Ardah at Chinese embassy in Riyadh
World
Humanoid robots took center stage at the Chinese Embassy in Riyadh, performing Saudi Arabia's iconic Ardah sword dance for more than 600 guests.
The event marked China's national anniversary, with the robots dressed in traditional thobes and ghutras, moving impressively while traditional music played, a cool mix of tech and tradition.
Robot Ardah highlights Saudi China ties
The Ardah, a historic dance recognized by UNESCO, usually celebrates Saudi heritage.
This robot performance wasn't just a party trick: it highlighted growing ties between Saudi Arabia and China and showed how technology can help keep cultural traditions alive.