The protests have been fueled by anger over the Iran war's impact on living costs and energy prices.

Demonstrators also oppose the US-led Pax Silica initiative on AI and critical minerals.

The Philippines joined Pax Silica in April and agreed to host a 1,618-hectare semiconductor hub in the town of Capas in Tarlac province, largely for mineral processing and semiconductor manufacturing.

Critics say this project could disrupt water and energy supplies and displace the Ayta Indigenous community.