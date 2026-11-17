Hundreds arrested in anti-Trump protests in Philippines
What's the story
Hundreds of people have been arrested in Manila, Philippines, as protests against United States President Donald Trump intensified. The demonstrations were held ahead of Trump's arrival for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. Some burned effigies of Trump, while some carried placards, calling the American leader the world's "number one terrorist" in protests held on Monday. Organizers expect up to 10,000 protesters to march toward the summit site at the Philippine International Convention Center on Tuesday.
Protest details
Demonstrators oppose US-led Pax Silica initiative
The protests have been fueled by anger over the Iran war's impact on living costs and energy prices.
Demonstrators also oppose the US-led Pax Silica initiative on AI and critical minerals.
The Philippines joined Pax Silica in April and agreed to host a 1,618-hectare semiconductor hub in the town of Capas in Tarlac province, largely for mineral processing and semiconductor manufacturing.
Critics say this project could disrupt water and energy supplies and displace the Ayta Indigenous community.
Criticism voiced
Philippine President Marcos Jr. criticized for heavy-handed response
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been criticized for his heavy-handed response to the protests.
Protest leader Renato Reyes slammed the government for its crackdown, calling Monday the largest single day of police arrests since Marcos came to office in 2022.
"Trump started a war that devastated the global economy and pushed oil prices in the Philippines to historic highs. It has caused untold suffering on the Filipino people. So yes, Trump will have to pay for his crimes."
Initiative goals
What is the Pax Silica initiative?
The Pax Silica initiative is aimed at reducing dependence on single-source supply chains, especially from China. It will supply chips and critical minerals to 25 signatory governments.
The US has brokered agreements with other countries and international entities on issues including mineral extraction, technology hardware manufacturing, communications infrastructure, software and platforms, and trade.
For the technology manufacturing hub, the Philippine government will provide the land, including territory inhabited by the Aeta tribe, while investors, including US companies, will finance it.