'I can do anything I want...': Trump eyes 'taking' Cuba

United States President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of "taking" over Cuba , as his administration tightens its grip on the island nation with a fuel blockade. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said he believes he will have the "honor" of taking over Cuba. He added that he wouldn't rule out a military move, saying, "I think I can do anything I want with it."

Crisis deepens Cuba's humanitarian crisis worsens amid blackout Cuba is currently reeling under a major blackout that plunged 11 million people into darkness on Monday, The Hill reported. The crisis comes after Trump imposed an oil quarantine against Cuba in January, cutting off its main oil supply from Venezuela. The report quoted experts warning that the country only has enough fuel reserves to last until mid-March, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation, which they attributed to decades of mismanagement and corruption.

Leadership criticism Trump's views on Cuba and potential agreements Trump has criticized Cuba's leadership, calling it a "failed nation" with no money or resources. "They have no money, no oil, no nothing, they have nice land, nice landscape, it's a beautiful island," he said. Despite this, he is trying to pressure President Manuel Diaz-Canal into an agreement with the US. The details of such an agreement are still unclear, but reports suggest economic agreements on ports and tourism could lead to sanctions relief for Cuba.

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