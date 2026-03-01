'I know exactly who...': Trump claims knowledge of Khamenei's successor

United States President Donald Trump has said that he knows who could lead Iran after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei . Speaking to CBS News, Trump said he couldn't disclose the name but added that there are "some good candidates." On being asked who was taking decisions in Iran after the death of Khamenei, he said, "I know exactly who, but I can't tell you."

Succession speculation 'They'll be calling me to ask who I'd like' Trump was also asked if there was anyone in Iran he would want to see lead the country, to which he replied, "Yes, I think so. There are some good candidates." When asked who would replace Khamenei, he joked that they would eventually ask him for advice. "I don't know, but at some point they'll be calling me to ask who I'd like," he said. Khamenei had never publicly named a successor, leaving the question of his replacement open-ended.

Military action Khamenei killed in joint US-Israel attack Khamenei, 86 and Supreme Leader of Iran for 36 years, was killed in a joint US-Israel attack on Iranian targets. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Khamenei's compound in Tehran was destroyed. The Israeli military said around 200 fighter jets were involved in the largest flying mission in its history, hitting 500 targets across Iran.

Advertisement