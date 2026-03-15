'I'm dead…for coffee': Netanyahu mocks rumors of his death

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released a video on the social media platform X, addressing conspiracy theories about his death. The rumors had emerged after an Iranian strike and were fueled by social media posts that suggested a televised appearance showed him with six fingers and claimed the footage was AI-generated. In the video, Netanyahu is seen ordering coffee at a cafe and jokingly says, "I am dead... for coffee."

Reassurance message Raises hands to dispel AI manipulation rumors Netanyahu also added, "You know what? I'm 'dying' for my people. How they are behaving is fantastic." In the video, he also raises his hands to show his fingers and dispel rumors of AI manipulation. He reassured Israeli citizens to stay near protected spaces and follow Home Front Command instructions. "Your resilience is amazing; it gives strength to me, to the government, to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), and to the Mossad," he said.

Twitter Post Netanyahu's post mocking death rumors אומרים שאני מה? צפו >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026

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Escalating tensions Video comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran The video comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, now in its 16th day. The conflict intensified after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran last month, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has attacked Israel and US military bases in Gulf countries. The Pentagon reports over 15,000 targets across Iran have been struck by US and Israeli forces since the conflict began.

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