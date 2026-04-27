'I'm not rapist, pedophile': Trump fires back after shooter's manifesto

United States President Donald Trump has vehemently denied allegations of being a rapist or pedophile after a suspected gunman tried to breach security at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was armed with multiple guns and knives when he attempted the attack. He fired several rounds before being subdued inside the hotel complex near the event's ballroom.

Interview response Trump loses his cool In a post-incident interview with CBS News's Norah O'Donnell, Trump was initially calm but lost his temper when O'Donnell read from Allen's manifesto. The manifesto stated, "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes." Reacting to this, Trump said, "I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you're horrible people. Horrible people."

Denial and blame Third assassination attempt on Trump's life in 2 years Trump categorically denied the allegations, saying, "I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody," and added he was exonerated from any association with Jeffrey Epstein. When O'Donnell tried to interject, asking Trump if he thought he was the reference, the US President said, "I'm not a paedophile." He also blamed "hate speech" by Democratic leaders for political violence in America, claiming it was very dangerous. The incident was the third assassination attempt on Trump's life in two years.

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