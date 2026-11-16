'May not return alive': Imran Khan writes to Pakistan's judges
What's the story
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written an open letter to the country's top judges, expressing his fear of dying in jail due to deteriorating health and authorities denying him access to proper medical treatment. The letter was shared on X by his lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar. In the letter, Khan said he has lost 85% vision in his right eye and is at risk of a brain hemorrhage and cardiac arrest.
Health issues
'I have been kept in isolation'
"At 74, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive," Khan wrote in the open letter to the chief justices of the Federal Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court.
Khan also raised concerns about his wife Bushra Bibi's eyesight, which is reportedly worsening after an earlier surgery.
Khan appealed for urgent medical intervention, including following previous court orders about their treatment.
Medical appeal
Writing from a 'solitary cell'
Khan wrote, "I do not write as a former prime minister, nor as the head of a political party," adding he had "given my life to Pakistan through cricket, philanthropy, and public service."
He said he was writing from a "solitary cell," as it was now the "only way my voice can leave these walls."
"I was totally isolated, disconnected and held incommunicado from the outside world, in torturous solitary confinement for up to twenty-two hours a day," he wrote.
Health decline
'She could neither bear the light nor open her eyes'
Khan said his blood pressure shot up to 192 and 193 on November 10, increasing the risk of brain hemorrhage and cardiac arrest. He also claimed his heart is damaged.
Regarding Bushra, Khan said she suffered a retinal detachment in April and underwent "complicated eye surgery in secrecy" before being returned to solitary confinement.
"When I saw her this month, she could neither bear the light nor open her eyes....without another surgery she may lose her sight permanently," he wrote.
Conclusion
Appeal for justice before it's too late
"I spent my life building hospitals so that those who could not afford treatment would receive it free of cost. Today, I ask only that my wife and I be treated," he said.
Khan's letter ends with an appeal for justice before his condition worsens further.
He wrote, "I will only remain able to prove my innocence if I stay alive."
He asked the judges to intervene on humanitarian grounds and give him justice before it is too late.
Plea for intervention
Khan shifted to hospital for eye injection
Khan's latest health concerns come after he was shifted from Adiala jail to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad for an eye injection.
The procedure was done on November 10-11.
It was the first known instance of Khan being taken to hospital for treatment since August, when Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Khan to be taken to hospital.
However, Khan was examined at the state-run PIMS, rather than the private Shifa International Hospital mentioned by the court.