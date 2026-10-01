ICC judge Kimberly Prost faces banking disruption after US sanctions
Kimberly Prost, a Canadian judge at the International Criminal Court, is dealing with some tough fallout from US sanctions tied to her work on an Afghanistan case.
Her credit cards from both the Netherlands and Canada were canceled, making everyday banking tricky.
Even services like Amazon and Google have been affected for her because so many companies follow US rules globally.
AXA denies Kimberly Prost's insurance claims
To make things harder, Prost's health insurance claims were denied by AXA, even though it didn't legally have to follow the US sanctions.
Despite all this, she's still focused on her current case about jihadist crimes in Mali.
Prost isn't backing down; she's challenging these sanctions in a US court with other ICC officials.
As she puts it, "I will never quit my job as a judge," showing just how committed she is to staying independent despite global pressure.